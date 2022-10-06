Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

I don’t know about you, but I need a big dose of laughter from time to time.

Sometimes the stress of life, and world events get me down. I know that the best remedy for that is laughter, and I must seek it. Stand-up comedians on stage fit the bill for me and most nicely. Hanford is lucky to get four Valley comedians to grace the oldest church building in Hanford, on a dead-end street for two shows.

One at 5 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Warning: the comedy  could be too outrageous for some with our headliner. The three comedians who perform before him are traditional stand-up, with a twist! The headliner is Jeremiah Nation. He is a comedian, writer, and co-founder of the Tulareous Comedy production group. He has toured throughout the west coast and has published the short fiction, “Swimming with Sharks” and “A Survivor's Hunt.” Nation is known for his high octane "in your face" delivery and radical irreverent satire that can best be described as adult fringe. His loveable hate leaves audiences reeling for more. Nation is also a proud father, grandpa, and Marine Corps Veteran. 

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director at the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

