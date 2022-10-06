I don’t know about you, but I need a big dose of laughter from time to time.
Sometimes the stress of life, and world events get me down. I know that the best remedy for that is laughter, and I must seek it. Stand-up comedians on stage fit the bill for me and most nicely. Hanford is lucky to get four Valley comedians to grace the oldest church building in Hanford, on a dead-end street for two shows.
One at 5 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Warning: the comedy could be too outrageous for some with our headliner. The three comedians who perform before him are traditional stand-up, with a twist! The headliner is Jeremiah Nation. He is a comedian, writer, and co-founder of the Tulareous Comedy production group. He has toured throughout the west coast and has published the short fiction, “Swimming with Sharks” and “A Survivor's Hunt.” Nation is known for his high octane "in your face" delivery and radical irreverent satire that can best be described as adult fringe. His loveable hate leaves audiences reeling for more. Nation is also a proud father, grandpa, and Marine Corps Veteran.
Feature act is Greg "G" Williams is working diligently to be a breath of fresh air by taking a different path into the world of comedy. His comedic style arises from his day-to-day life as a male nurse. Born in Roanoke Virginia and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, "G" joined the Army where he served for five years during Desert Storm. After leaving the Army "G" became a Registered Nurse, specializing with premature infants. After discovering life in a hospital can be hilariously entertaining, "G" developed his act in the comedy clubs of Atlanta.
The opener is Trent Babb who has been active for over nine years. He has been making crowds laugh all over California and Hawaii. He is committed to being a shameless goofball and passionate performer. His act focuses on his family and insecurities. He has been influenced by Robin Williams and Brian Regan. Trent is known as a larger-than-life performer that gives his all on stage.
The host for the night is Anthony Jauregui who studied theater at Cal State Bakersfield and continues his lifelong passion for the stage as a comedian. Jauregui's production company, Bad Neighbors, brings quality comedy shows to the masses in the Central Valley. And to top it off, he is the host of Sunday's Try It Out Open Mic at Bakersfield's new comedy club, The Well.
This group of Central Valley comedians is a first-time event at the Old Church in the Northwest side of Hanford. There is parking in front. Also more parking behind the Old Church by going one block north up to Pioneer School, and turning left then left again.
Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Each ticket gives you a complimentary glass of wine or bottled water. The Old Church is on 14060 Hackett Street in Hanford, California. Get your tickets beforehand at HMTC.TicketLeap.com.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director at the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.