Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, presented a $7 million check to Arte Américas for its renovation and program expansion to broaden its access as the only Latino cultural arts center in the Central San Joaquin Valley.

Arte Américas, established in 1987, focuses on Latino arts and culture, reflecting the history and voice of the Latino people who make up the majority in the Central Valley region. The center has attracted tens of thousands of people to its art exhibitions, live events, and educational programs. Just last month, Arte Américas ended a popular six-month run of the “Boom Oaxaca” art installation.

Assemblymember Arambula said, “I am extremely pleased I could secure these state funds for Arte Américas, and I hope this will be transformative for an institution that has showcased the artistic, cultural, and social lives of Latinos. Arte Américas has earned a stellar reputation for its work and outreach. These funds will allow it to undertake much-needed renovations and staffing additions, which in turn will boost its educational programs and connection to our communities, not just to Latinos but to everyone who appreciates the beautiful diversity of our Valley.”

