As firefighters worked to save Yosemite National Park's sequoias from a devastating wildfire last month, artists have been inspired to preserve the beauty of the area in their work.
The Kings Art Center is hosting the 37th annual Yosemite Renaissance gallery through July 30, which showcases the awe-inspiring park through a variety of media from the viewpoint of multiple artists.
“There is urgency for people to see [the gallery] and to be re-connected with our natural resource in the Sierra Nevada,” said executive director of the Kings Art Center, Bruce Kane. “Last year’s fires were so significant that many of the pieces reflected the fires and damage caused.”
Part of the goal of the Yosemite Renaissance, which was founded in 1984 by the Yosemite Art Guild, is conservancy of the park itself and to raise awareness and funds for the park. The Renaissance was also started to "motivate artists to develop diverse interpretations of Yosemite and its varied landscapes, according to its website, YosemiteRenaissance.org.
The gallery features paintings, photographs and other works inspired by the park. Art works depicting landscapes, wildlife, recreational activities and more line the walls of the Kings Art Center’s Marcellus Gallery in a variety of styles and colors.
The gallery is Kings Art Center’s biggest, bringing in about 50% more local and regional art enthusiasts than any other exhibit each year, Kane said.
“Valley residents love Yosemite,” said Kane. “The name itself draws a crowd and I think the quality of art coming in from across the western U.S. and the diversity of artists and diversity of style are also a draw for art enthusiasts.”
He added that the art work on display, which is curated and juried in advance, is of notably high quality, which also entices local art lovers.
The exhibit kicked off a six-week run at the Yosemite Gateway Art Center in Oakhurst before the opening in Hanford on June 25. After concluding its Hanford run on July 30, the exhibit will move to the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock, the Yosemite Museum Gallery, located in the park itself, and will finally close at the Circle Gallery in Madera at the start of 2023.
This is the first time in two years that the Kings Art Center has hosted the gallery. In 2020, during the onset of the COVID pandemic, the gallery was only hosted briefly in the park itself. In 2021, the Kings Art Center did host the exhibit though, due to precautions regarding COVID, the gallery was only shown virtually online and in-person patronage was put on hold.
In addition to the Yosemite gallery, the art center is hosting its summer art education classes for children.
“It’s going really well. There’s lots of excitement and the kids are happy to be out and doing things over the summer,” Kane said.
Spaces are still open for the remaining weeks of the classes, Kane said.
The Kings Art Center’s next exhibit will open Aug. 19 and will coincide with the re-opening of the Members Gallery.
The art center is open Wednesday through Sunday, and is located at 605 N. Douty St., Hanford. For more information galleries or summer classes, call 559-584-1065 or visit www.kingsartcenter.org/membership.html.