As firefighters worked to save Yosemite National Park's sequoias from a devastating wildfire last month, artists have been inspired to preserve the beauty of the area in their work.

The Kings Art Center is hosting the 37th annual Yosemite Renaissance gallery through July 30, which showcases the awe-inspiring park through a variety of media from the viewpoint of multiple artists.

“There is urgency for people to see [the gallery] and to be re-connected with our natural resource in the Sierra Nevada,” said executive director of the Kings Art Center, Bruce Kane. “Last year’s fires were so significant that many of the pieces reflected the fires and damage caused.”

Editor/Lifestyles Reporter

