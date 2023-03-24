08 I Know Where Ive Been.jpg
"Hairspray" ran at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno earlier this week. 

Theater fans got a treat this week in Fresno’s production of “Hairspray” at the Saroyan Theatre.

The story of “Hairspray” originates from what is perhaps a surprising place. It’s an adaptation of an ‘80s film written and directed by John Waters. Waters goes by many nicknames — including The Pope of Trash, The Sultan of Sleaze and The Baron of Bad Taste.

Waters’ groundbreaking work of transgressive filth, “Pink Flamingos,” shattered taboos and continues to shock more than 50 years after its release. The film, which stars Waters’ muse Divine, follows the exploits of a bizarre Maryland family that want to become famous for being “the filthiest people alive.”

