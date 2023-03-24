Theater fans got a treat this week in Fresno’s production of “Hairspray” at the Saroyan Theatre.
The story of “Hairspray” originates from what is perhaps a surprising place. It’s an adaptation of an ‘80s film written and directed by John Waters. Waters goes by many nicknames — including The Pope of Trash, The Sultan of Sleaze and The Baron of Bad Taste.
Waters’ groundbreaking work of transgressive filth, “Pink Flamingos,” shattered taboos and continues to shock more than 50 years after its release. The film, which stars Waters’ muse Divine, follows the exploits of a bizarre Maryland family that want to become famous for being “the filthiest people alive.”
“Pink Flamingos,” along with other subversive masterpieces like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “El Topo,” and David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” turned midnight screenings at theaters into counterculture Meccas. This was, of course, back when theaters stayed open late — and featured movies that weren’t exclusively made by Disney.
Waters’ journey from controversial iconoclast to creating source material for a beloved family-friendly (more or less) Broadway musical isn’t as rare as it may seem, though. Here is a list of five more cult movies that turned into musicals.
The brutally fast-paced “Evil Dead” movies were turned into a musical that debuted in a small Toronto theater in 2003. Fueled by catchy songs like, “All the Men in my Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons” and “What the F*** was That?”, the show plays regularly all across the county, having a years-long residency in Las Vegas and even being produced locally for the stage at the Lindsay Community Theatre in 2019. If you ever see it, be sure to get tickets in the “splash zone,” a special section of seats where demon blood and other gore gets sprayed into the audience throughout the show.
Tim Burton’s classic dark comedy about the “Ghost with the Most” was turned into a big-budget musical in 2018. It was nominated for eight Tony Awards before closing down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has since to resurface, recent rumors of a movie sequel starring Jenna Ortega may be enough to also resuscitate this stage version.
When Melvin Junko accidentally falls into a barrel of nuclear waste he becomes The Toxic Avenger, a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength. The musical is based on the 1984 Troma cult classic. It lampoons corporate greed and companies and governments that put money at a higher value than clean air and water.
Based on both the Bret Easton Ellis novel and the Mary Harron film, the show follows Patrick Bateman, the quintessential ‘80s yuppie, whose mask of sanity begins to slip. The show teaches us, with music by Duncan Shiek, that a man can only go to so many exclusive chic restaurants or buy so many Emporio Armani attache cases before he cracks and descends into violence and madness. It was nominated for two Tony awards in 2016.
Stuart Gordon’s 1985 horror comedy, “Re-Animator,” helped usher in an entire genre of humorous VHS splatterfests in the ‘80s and almost single-handedly revived interest in the work of author H.P. Lovecraft, the work of whom serves as the source material for the film. Gordon produced a musical version of the film which debuted in Los Angeles in 2011. Starring Graham Skipper and George Wendt, the story of a mad scientist who seeks to make death obsolete was praised by critics and audiences alike.