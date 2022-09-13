Ally Venable High Res 1 by Nathan Gardner Jacquelyn Henly.jpg

Ally Venable will headline 21st annual Blues and Roots Festival in Hanford Saturday. 

 Contributed

Main Street Hanford and Michelob Ultra present the 21st annual Blues and Roots Festival from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 under the stars, in Civic Park.

The community is invited to enjoy one of the only free Blues Festivals in the country, which features live music, a beer and wine garden and delicious-food vendors.

This year’s headliner will be the highly-decorated blues artist, Ally Venable. The 23-year-old Texas powerhouse has established her name as one of this generation’s blues rock guitar greats. Venable was voted 2014 and 2015 Female Blues Guitarist of the Year at the East Texas (EXT) Music Awards. Venable and her band also took home Best Blues Band in 2015 and 2016, and the 2017 ETX Award for Best Blues Album.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you