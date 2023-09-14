Main Street Hanford presents the 22nd annual Blues and Roots Festival in downtown Hanford at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in Civic Park.
This year’s headliner will be the highly decorated blues artist, Albert Cummings Band. Albert Cummings has always prided himself on not putting limits on the music he can create. It takes a special kind of talent to keep growing no matter when you start or where you go. Cummings has played with many of the greatest players of the modern era, and received the kind of awards and recognition that few others do. Raised in Massachusetts and self-taught on the banjo, it was a 1987 concert by Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble that opened Cummings to a new world of modern Blues and inspired him to take up the guitar. It didn't take long from there for him to find his way to the front of the pack. He recorded several albums for Blind Pig Records, and on 2012 "No Regrets" album, the guitarist extended the boundaries outside the Blues world to include country and rock influences. It was obvious that the musician did not want to limit himself in any way and saw a wider possibility for where his music could go.
Evan Thomas Band and Travis Brooks Trio will be joining Cummings on the Michelob Ultra Stage for this highly anticipated night under the stars. Evan Thomas has that “thang.” It’s in his inner soul, and that feeling which captures a down home essence, the foot stompin’, and head – nodding style, of the old Mississippi delta and Chicago Blues. If you live in Hanford, you know Travis Brooks. Travis Brooks Trio has been performing locally for approximately seven years. Brooks is inspired by Mississippi blues, and you can hear it in his music, but he also dabbles in many other genres as well, making him a well-rounded and talented musician. He is a joy to watch.