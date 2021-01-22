Addicted to Steve Perry fanclub wishes singer a happy birthday

LEMOORE — The administrators of Addicted to Steve Perry, a Facebook group with over 3,000 members, wish a happy birthday to the iconic singer and Kings County native.

"Thank you, Steve Perry, for everything you do for your fans and your beautiful music that brings a smile to my face and warmth in my heart. Hope you will have a great Birthday with many more to come. We're still here and I will never stop believing," said group admin Mary Mendoza in a release sent to the Sentinel.

Perry was born Jan. 22, 1949.

Members of the group, who hail from all across the county and beyond made a trip to Hanford and Lemoore in 2019 to visit spots that played a pivotal role in the former Journey frontman's life and career like the Hanford Fox Theater, Superior Dairy, Lemoore High School and more.

The group made donations to the Hanford Carnegie Museum and the Lemoore High School band while visiting.

A follow-up meet-up was planned for spring of 2020 but has been postponed due to COVID.

"Happy Birthday, Steve. Thanks for your beautiful heart, kind soul and your amazing talents. We love you," said Cindy Muenter Dagenais.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/addictedtosteveperry.

