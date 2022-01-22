Screenshot_20220105-212653.png

The Hanford Fox Theatre welcomed the Addicted to Steve Perry fan club during their visit in 2019.

 Contributed

The Addicted to Steve Perry Group has announced they will be making another trip to Hanford in honor of Kings County native and rock legend Steve Perry.

The group made the announcement along with birthday wishes to the former Journey frontman, who was born Jan. 22, 1949.

"From, 'Addicted To Steve Perry Group,' we would like to wish a happy birthday to Steve Perry and say thank you, Steve Perry, for your great music and talent that brings joy and happiness to our hearts," fan club co-founder Mary Mendoza, of Texas, said. "Thank you for everything you do for your fans that love you. Our best wishes to you on your special day!!"
 
The "Addicted To Steve Perry Group," which can be found on Facebook and is comprised of fans from all over the world, will return to Hanford in April 2022. 
 
Group co-administrator Cindy Muenter Dagenais said, "You give so much of yourself and make your fans happy with your music. You are a truly an amazing man! Happy Brithday, Steve!" 

