This week, and for the next six weeks Hanford Multicultural Theater Company offers kids, teens and adults acting classes. All participants need only to sign up on our website with an online application.
Signing up for acting class is not only fun, but good for learning how to think fast, and gain confidence. Thinking on your feet is handy and we do fun games to sharpen the minds. Parents like new skills for their children.
After a little time, some parents start to think about acting classes for themselves. This is what HMTC calls success. A multigenerational family experience using the performing arts is one of our missions.
The beauty of our classes for children is that parents can sit in the audience and watch their kids learn improv and acting tools. Sometimes there are babies on laps. An array of strollers in the space in the hall. This is fine with us.
Parents that start taking acting classes for themselves is delightful. It becomes a whole family affair. Maybe a theater family!
We feel fortunate we are in the heart of downtown. Our space is where DeLuxe Cleaners used to be. Some who walk by are incredulous that there is a theater in there. It is down a long hall to a back section of the building. We put a picture on the window showing it. We will even give tours of the place.
Interested in our acting classes? We have information on our Facebook and on our website, www.HanfordMTC.com, or call 559-997-3838.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.