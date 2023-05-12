Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

This week, and for the next six weeks Hanford Multicultural Theater Company offers kids, teens and adults acting classes. All participants need only to sign up on our website with an online application.

Signing up for acting class is not only fun, but good for learning how to think fast, and gain confidence. Thinking on your feet is handy and we do fun games to sharpen the minds. Parents like new skills for their children.

After a little time, some parents start to think about acting classes for themselves. This is what HMTC calls success. A multigenerational family experience using the performing arts is one of our missions.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

