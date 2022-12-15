Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023.
Tickets are on sale now at www.foxvisalia.org, or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369, or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut "Town Line and Sinner," as well as Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One."