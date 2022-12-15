aaron.jpg

Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023.

 Contributed

Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at www.foxvisalia.org, or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369, or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut "Town Line and Sinner," as well as Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One."

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you