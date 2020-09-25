A Voice of Reason: The freefall of the gig economy

By the time I turned 20 years-old I had obtained my FAA certification to be a senior parachute rigger. Over the next several years I enjoyed the flexibility of being a private contractor working at Skydive Perris in Southern California as well as working short contracts for Special Forces units and Hollywood projects. I packed and maintained skydiving gear and would take my "breaks" flying up to 13,000 feet to get a quick jump in with my friends who were also working, in one capacity or another, as private contractors within the skydiving community.
This setup worked well as we didn't have to bother with clocking in and out, and on busy days — which were many — the pay was fantastic and the businesses we worked for could afford to provide us with good rates by staying away from the pricey employer/employee model with its additional taxes and worker's comp.
Now CA AB 5 has changed all that by making most freelance and private contractor jobs illegal and the fallout has been devastating for those working in the gig economy. For some, these jobs were main sources of income, and for others, like those working for Uber or Lyft, they serve as the "in-between" job or supplemental income that's flexible for busy schedules.
In a state showing a bigger and bigger divide between the "haves" and "have-nots," the politicians, in the name of helping the have-nots, have wrecked countless lives in their wake.
Democratic Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez was the author of this short-sighted, crippling bill and has recently backtracked by adding in exemptions for several professions such as translators, musicians and journalists, to name a few.
In this coming election the voters will also have an opportunity to vote on Proposition 22 — something the Libertarian Party of California is in favor of passing — to allow rideshare drivers to remain freelance. Seeing as how AB 5 began as an attack on rideshare companies one could only hope that if Prop. 22 passes then the entire AB 5 law should be thrown out the plane without a parachute and return freedom of choice back to the people.
Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time Interior Designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the Board of Directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018), co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the Executive Committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an At-Large Representative.
