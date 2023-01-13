Our great news is that HMTC acquired a new space in downtown Hanford. As we move our items in, there are curious onlookers. One asked for a tour. He was a previous owner from when the place was a dry cleaning establishment. His father had a cleaning business there where he worked as a little boy. It was called DeLuxe Tailors and Cleaners.
Actually, he ended up giving us a tour. He pointed out where the boiler was located for the dry cleaning. He pointed at large fans in the ceiling that were used to remove steam from the pressing. He said there was once a balcony overlooking the street and pointed the spot where they accessed it. He pointed out storage areas and an access door on the floor. He said there was a jeweler located next door. I asked him about the light fixtures in the front room if they were original. He said they were. They are clearly Art Deco.
I hope he comes again and gives us more history on the place. If a picture could be located of the place from 1937, we would love to frame it and put it on the wall.
The importance of space for promoting creativity
A creative place is important for all artists, and that goes for experienced and novices alike. To be in a space with good energy helps promote creativity. If you have ever walked into a place and heard yourself say, “It feels good here,” then you know what I am talking about.
As well, people bring good energy to a space. HMTC relishes members who are positive, enthusiastic, willing to learn, and most importantly want to have fun.
I personally thrive artistically in an environment that “feels good’ and has positive people around. It is a great help to my writing.
In fact, the puppet play "Don’t Just Look" was inspired by the lead puppeteers, Christopher De La Rosa, and Ricardo Sierra. I took their sensibilities and constructed the puppet play story.
Pedro The Puppeteer, a mixture of puppets and human actors, was constructed with actors Gabriel Omar and Brandi Aguilar in mind for the lead roles.
The main characters of the new play, "The Mussel Slough Chronicles – A California Tragedy," was inspired by Sarah McCullough, Gabriel Omar, Jaz Posey and Michael Adams. Without them, I would have labored longer with the main character traits. They made it easier to construct the characters and their relationships to each other.
I believe optimal creativity occurs in a good atmosphere and positive people. From our early beginnings, we thrived the most when there is that good energy.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.