Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

This weekend, the new California Arts Council director is making rounds to get to know organizations in Kings County.  He will visit Corcoran, the Kings Art Center, and Hanford Multicultural Theater Company at our new place on Douty, which we call the Lil’ Brick Theater.

This interest in our county is not new. In 2016,  I asked the Fresno Arts Council director for advice on how to start a theater company in Hanford. This question was met with jubilation. The FAC director was also on the CAC board.

To our delight, we can show the new CAC president our new location. The lease was signed in December, and we turned a legendary former dry cleaners space into a theater space. There is a three-quarter stage, which means the audience can sit on three sides of the stage, a sound and light booth. Many have remarked that the look of this theater is similar to spots they have seen in bigger cities.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Recommended for you