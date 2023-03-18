Last week was Hanford Multicultural Theater’s grand opening. We opened with a standup comedy show. Trent Babb our comedian friend and organizer brought in Chris Cruz to headline and make this grand opening and the beginning of our sixth year in existence a night to remember.
Standup comedy will continue every month. On March 18 we have Bob Fernandez to headline. He will be accompanied by Nathaniel Webb, Dana Turner and Trent Babb. There will be two shows that day. An early show at 6 p.m. and a show at 8:30 p.m. We recommend tickets to be purchased early and, on our website, www.HanfordMTC.com.
We will continue to give free acting and improv classes through March 31. Wednesdays at 7 p.m. are for adults. Thursdays at 4:15 p.m. for children. Saturday at 10:30 a.m. is reserved for Teatro, acting classes in Spanish.