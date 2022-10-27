The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt.
The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year.
“It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and say, ‘We can’t wait for Halloween,’” said Angie Oliveira. “That motivates me."
Oliveira has turned her home into a haunted house attraction dubbed The Douty Street Nightmare for the last seven years as a way to raise funds for cancer research and give the community a fun Halloween treat.
What started as a joint passion project that she and her late husband Jared shared, is now a way to honor his memory. Jared died suddenly at the age of 28 in 2020. Angie, as well as her sons and close friends, keep the haunt alive in Jared’s memory.
“That’s why it’s going to happen regardless, because it’s him. This is what he wanted and I’m going to keep doing it for him,” she said.
Oliveira has decided money raised this year by the spooky attraction, in which members of the community walk through a maze full of monsters that winds through the back yard, will go to the Kings County Independent Living Program.
The program’s goal is to teach moderate to severely disabled students independent living skills as they transition from high school to adulthood, according to the County.
“I think it’s good to help people as they become adults and it’s a more local cause and I’m all about keeping it local,” Oliveira said.
In order to bring this year’s “Dark Side of Oz” theme together, there truly is no place like home for Oliveira, as nearly 30 of her close friends and family members have been working around the clock to make sure the attraction lives up to expectations.
“I just tell [family friend] Robbie [Ramos] what I want and he builds it. He’s the mastermind of construction,” she said. “Without him, this wouldn’t be happening.”
Ramos and his crew of builders and carpenters are tasked with turning the unsuspecting home on Douty Street into a twisted and dark version of Oz, complete with flying monkeys, wicked witches and a yellow brick road which leads patrons through the maze.
Supplies and items have been donated by Lowe’s, Home Depot and other local downtown businesses, Oliveira said.
Last year about 3,000 people came through the maze over Halloween weekend, Ramos said, and he and Oliveira expect that number again this year, if not more.
The Douty Street Nightmare has partnered with the City to have Freddie the Fire Truck shuttle folks from downtown, as parking in the residential area is limited. This means that fright fans can hop easily from the Douty Street Nightmare to Hanford Parks and Recreation’s Haunted House at the Old Courthouse, both of which run about the same hours through the weekend.
“People don’t have to worry about parking and stuff, they can just ride the fire truck,” Oliveira said.
While all their energy is currently going into Halloween, Oliveira said that the haunt will have a float at the Hanford Christmas parade again this year to bring the scary Krampus tradition to downtown Hanford.
“I just love scaring people,” she said.
The Douty Street Nightmare is open 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31. It is located at 1229 N. Douty St. The attraction is free but donations are appreciated. Call 559-362-0985 or visit www.facebook.com/DoutyStreetNightmare for more information.