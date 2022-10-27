The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt.   

The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year.

“It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and say, ‘We can’t wait for Halloween,’” said Angie Oliveira. “That motivates me."

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you