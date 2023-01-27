Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

It’s been tallied and 98% of Hanford respondents on Facebook want to laugh at our standup comedy show.

The other 2% don’t, which is funny in itself! What is the pathology of those two who don’t want to enjoy a comedy show with area comics? Laughter is great medicine!

A simple Google search reveals studies that show people who laugh often have less possibility of developing depression and self-hatred. Simply stated, laughing reduces symptoms of stress. According to one article, “Laughter is also known to increase the supply of oxygen to your body. More oxygen stimulates our heart and helps it stay healthy.”

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

