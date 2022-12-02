Going on now is Hanford Multicultural theater Company’s Hanford Monologue Slam. This is the fifth year for this event that is open to the world. How is it open to the world? It’s a cyber event!
Honestly, it’s the third year we made it cyber. Which means you can submit a video of your monologue through an online application. We at HMTC like this method for it allows for international and domestic submissions.
The first two Hanford Monologue slams were public performances. Participants competed in front of an audience and a panel of judges. However, the pandemic made our company do an adjustment for the 2020 event. We thought we were the only ones doing the cyber method, then discovered other companies were doing the same thing. However, we decided to keep this format. It allows for all-inclusiveness.
We are eager to meet the new Monologue Slam Champion 2022. The winner will get a cash prize with the accompanied “bragging rights.”
It’s easy to submit. Select a monologue from a play, a film, a TV program, or write one yourself. Then record yourself doing it. Most use their cellphone to record themselves or similar devise. Then upload online. A YouTube link is preferred but other ways can work too.
We send the video to judges across the country. The top five contestants are sent to professional casting agents who select the winner. (Being seen by a casting agent in itself is a reward.)
We look forward to submissions. Information is on our website with an online application.
This event will end our 2022 HMTC year. We will announce the winner in January 2023.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.