Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

Going on now is Hanford Multicultural theater Company’s Hanford Monologue Slam. This is the fifth year for this event that is open to the world. How is it open to the world? It’s a cyber event!

Honestly, it’s the third year we made it cyber. Which means you can submit a video of your monologue through an online application. We at HMTC like this method for it allows for international and domestic submissions.

The first two Hanford Monologue slams were public performances. Participants competed in front of an audience and a panel of judges. However, the pandemic made our company do an adjustment for the 2020 event. We thought we were the only ones doing the cyber method, then discovered other companies were doing the same thing. However, we decided to keep this format. It allows for all-inclusiveness.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

