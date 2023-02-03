Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed.
Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser.
“It’s a labor of love for those working in the kitchen,” said Rotary president-elect and organizer Pauline Hershey-Gambino. “They’ll be slicing up linguica and crushing tomatoes and making those incredible chili beans. It’s a great event – and there’s the open bar.”
Preparations began for the popular event at 9 a.m. on Friday. In addition to the more than half a ton of crab meat, Rotary will also serve 250 pounds of Harris Ranch-quality tri-tip, about 50 pounds of butter, 500 dinner rolls, five cakes, 50 pounds of coleslaw and “as many chili beans as the stove will hold,” according to Rotarian Carl Nelson.
Nearly all of the 500 tickets were sold before the event, with only 16 tickets remaining as of Wednesday.
There will also be a silent auction and a live auction during the event.
The Crab Feed is Rotary’s only club fundraiser and it serves to fund the group’s projects for a full year.
Last year’s event raised about $32,000.
Recently, the organization helped financially and with volunteer work on projects in Guatemala and Kenya, as well as helping to fund a water project in Thailand.
Even with Rotary’s extensive international work, Hershey-Gambino said that the funds raised locally stay in the community at a margin of about 4 to 1. This does not include the Hanford Rotary Community Foundation, a separate 501c3, that provides grants annually to Community Benefit Organizations that apply, or funds raised to help veterans organizations through the HRCF Golf Tournament.
Over the past year, Rotarians supported such local organizations as CASA, the Cinderella Project, the Girl Scouts, Police Activities League (PAL) and many others.
“This is the event that funds all of our community and international projects for the year, but for the last few years we’ve also focused on one special project,” Hershey-Gambino said.
This year’s “Fund a Need” project will see the Crab Feed raise funds for a valuable Future Farmers of America Project. Funds will go toward getting local FFA students a Mobile Farm Stand.
“That’s a project that’s near and dear to our Rotary president’s heart, being in education and, of course, agriculture is so important,” Hershey- Gambino said. “The FFA students will be able to travel and educate on ag and sell their products, so that will be a pretty cool thing.”
Rotary will also unveil a way to donate to the project via text message, she said.
Rotary is an organization with no religious or political affiliations, the president-elect said. “We’re all just working together,” she said.