The Rotary Club of Hanford hosted its annual Crab Feed at the Civic Auditorium in this 2022 file photo. The long-running event is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. 

 
Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed.

Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser.

 “It’s a labor of love for those working in the kitchen,” said Rotary president-elect and organizer Pauline Hershey-Gambino. “They’ll be slicing up linguica and crushing tomatoes and making those incredible chili beans. It’s a great event – and there’s the open bar.”

