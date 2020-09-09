Who’s running: Elementary school district boards

HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local elementary school district governing boards in the November general election.

Armona Union Elementary School District

In Area 1, incumbent Gus Amos will run unopposed, and in Area 4, incumbent Claudia Hodson will also run unopposed.

Central Union School District

In Area 1, incumbent Dale Davidson will run unopposed.

No one elected to run for the available seats in Area 3 and Area 4.

Hanford Elementary School District

In Area 1, incumbent Timothy Revious will run unopposed, and in Area 3, incumbent Greg Strickland will also run unopposed.

Island Union Elementary School District

In Area 2, incumbent Jill Naylon will run unopposed, and in Area 5, incumbent Kellee Wheatley will also run unopposed.

Kings River-Hardwick School District

Incumbents Donna Sheldon, Teresa Carlos-Contreras and Joanne Fagundes will all run unopposed.

No one elected to run for the short term seat available in this district.

Kingsburg Elementary School District

In Area 2, incumbent Connie Lunde will run unopposed.

Kit Carson Union Elementary School District

In Area 1, incumbent Joe N. Oliveira will run unopposed.

No one elected to run for the available seat in Area 3 or the short term seat in Area 4.

Lakeside Union Elementary School District

In Area 4, incumbent Kiessinger Yang will run unopposed, and in Area 5, incumbent Brandon Lamattino will also run unopposed.