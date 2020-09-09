Who’s running: Elementary school district boards

HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local elementary school district governing boards in the November general election.
Armona Union Elementary School District
In Area 1, incumbent Gus Amos will run unopposed, and in Area 4, incumbent Claudia Hodson will also run unopposed.
Central Union School District
In Area 1, incumbent Dale Davidson will run unopposed.
No one elected to run for the available seats in Area 3 and Area 4.
Hanford Elementary School District
In Area 1, incumbent Timothy Revious will run unopposed, and in Area 3, incumbent Greg Strickland will also run unopposed.
Island Union Elementary School District
In Area 2, incumbent Jill Naylon will run unopposed, and in Area 5, incumbent Kellee Wheatley will also run unopposed.
Kings River-Hardwick School District
Incumbents Donna Sheldon, Teresa Carlos-Contreras and Joanne Fagundes will all run unopposed.
No one elected to run for the short term seat available in this district.
Kingsburg Elementary School District
In Area 2, incumbent Connie Lunde will run unopposed.
Kit Carson Union Elementary School District
In Area 1, incumbent Joe N. Oliveira will run unopposed.
No one elected to run for the available seat in Area 3 or the short term seat in Area 4.
Lakeside Union Elementary School District
In Area 4, incumbent Kiessinger Yang will run unopposed, and in Area 5, incumbent Brandon Lamattino will also run unopposed.
Lemoore Union Elementary School District
In Area 2, newcomer Gail Crooms will run unopposed for the seat, which was left empty after the passing of former trustee Myeisha Neal.
In Area 5, incumbent Stephan Todd will face challenger Arthur Nelson.
Pioneer Union Elementary School District
In Area 1, incumbent Denise Peters will run unopposed, and in Area 3, incumbent Jennifer Kuehn will also run unopposed.
No one elected to run for the available short term seat in Area 2.
Waukena Joint Union School District
Incumbents Mike Lewis and Joseph Machado will both run unopposed.
