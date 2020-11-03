Valadao takes substantial lead over Cox in Kings County

HANFORD — In one of the most highly anticipated elections of the year, Republican David Valadao leads incumbent Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) locally in the race for Congressional District 21.

In Kings County, Valadao has garnered 21,510 votes (61.69%) while Cox has received 13,357 votes (38.31%).

These numbers do not include results from the entire 21st Congressional District, which includes all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

Reached over the phone Tuesday before results were released, Valadao said he felt really good about his campaign’s outreach efforts over the last year.

“We had more volunteers and support throughout the district than in years past,” Valadao said of his 500-volunteer team.

Cox said the people of the Valley spoke out and voted amid the largest public health crisis in recent history.

“Although I wasn’t able to meet with constituents like I did last election, it was great connecting with voters from a distance on the phones and at the polls today,” Cox said in a statement. “We’re proud to have run an innovative campaign that reinvented voter contact in order to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Cox said he owes it to the Valley to ensure that each and every vote is counted, no matter who wins.

“Tonight I’m urging the Central Valley to take a pause, so every voice can be heard,” he said.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

