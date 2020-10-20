Meet the candidates: Todd Cotta

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked the two candidates running for the 32nd Assembly District a few questions so voters can get to know them.

In this race, Republican Todd Cotta is challenging incumbent Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), who is running for his fifth consecutive term after first being elected to the seat in 2012.

Assembly District 32 encompasses all of Kings County and the Kern County communities of Arvin, Delano, Lamont, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and part of the city of Bakersfield.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I'm a lifelong California resident. I was born in Hanford and currently own a small business in Hanford. The experience I will bring to the assembly is simply my career in the farming industry, a deputy sheriff for 21 years, a water district supervisor and a small business owner for the past almost decade.

Why are you running for Assembly?

Frankly, I am not happy with the direction California is going. Twenty percent of all homeless in America are now in California. Narcotics abuse is rampant in our society and our crime rate is skyrocketing due to lack of management in Sacramento. If we don't start making changes now we may lose the state forever.

What's the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?

The lockdown that our governor and the assembly have implemented has been detrimental to small businesses in our state and Valley. The lack of care for the mental health and drug abuse of our homeless population is causing it to explode. It is obvious that the leaders in California only care about securing power for themselves and not about the people who they serve.