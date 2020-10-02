Meet the candidates:Patricia Matthews

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Patricia Matthews is running for Lemoore City Council District E, which covers north of Hanford Armona Road.
Tell us a little about yourself.
Lemoore has always been my home, born and raised. My husband and I have been married for 24 years, and while we lived in Hanford for two years, we moved back to Lemoore to raise our children here. I am thankful to have been able to focus on raising our four daughters and supporting them in their education, growth and activities for the past 21 years. I have also volunteered my time to many organizations that serve my community. With my girls moving on to college and careers, I want to continue dedicating my time to pour into the town that has given me so much.
Why are you running for this District E seat?
I am running for city council to serve my community on a greater level. Lemoore is on a path for growth and economic development, and it is important that we continue in a positive direction. The success of our businesses creates a stable local economy and provides residents with greater job opportunities. We should not have to choose between raising our sales tax and funding our first responders, especially with crime on the rise. However, the city has been put in this position due to rising costs that were not planned for in our budgets. With this being said, I hope to bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to ongoing issues in order to create effective solutions to the problems that our city faces both currently and in future years.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?
The biggest issue in District E seems to be communication between city leadership and residents. I have talked to many residents in my district who have expressed that they were unaware of events or meetings until after they had occurred. Others have expressed that they used to be more involved with the city but no longer bother, because they feel like no one is listening. I hope to bridge this gap by making sure that the citizens in District E are heard and that their questions and concerns are answered, addressed and prioritized. My contact information will be freely given to those who would like constant communication on what is happening in Lemoore.
Why should voters select you?
I have been attending council meetings for a few years, allowing me to become familiar with what goes into the position of a city council member and the decisions that the council is responsible for making. I want to truly represent the people of District E and be their advocate at city hall. I may not have all of the answers, nor do I claim to, but I plan to work with our citizens, city officials, businesses and community leaders to improve our city in every way possible. I am not directly connected to any department, business or school that the council’s decisions may affect, which would allow me base my decisions as a council member off of what is best for our city as a whole and not any particular organization. I am an average citizen that wants to see Lemoore, the city and the people, succeed.
