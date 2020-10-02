Meet the candidates:Patricia Matthews

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Patricia Matthews is running for Lemoore City Council District E, which covers north of Hanford Armona Road.

Tell us a little about yourself.

Lemoore has always been my home, born and raised. My husband and I have been married for 24 years, and while we lived in Hanford for two years, we moved back to Lemoore to raise our children here. I am thankful to have been able to focus on raising our four daughters and supporting them in their education, growth and activities for the past 21 years. I have also volunteered my time to many organizations that serve my community. With my girls moving on to college and careers, I want to continue dedicating my time to pour into the town that has given me so much.

Why are you running for this District E seat?

I am running for city council to serve my community on a greater level. Lemoore is on a path for growth and economic development, and it is important that we continue in a positive direction. The success of our businesses creates a stable local economy and provides residents with greater job opportunities. We should not have to choose between raising our sales tax and funding our first responders, especially with crime on the rise. However, the city has been put in this position due to rising costs that were not planned for in our budgets. With this being said, I hope to bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to ongoing issues in order to create effective solutions to the problems that our city faces both currently and in future years.