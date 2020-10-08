Meet the candidates: Gwendolyn Landrus

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Gwendolyn Landrus is running for Lemoore City Council District E, which covers north of Hanford Armona Road.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I have lived in Lemoore from 1977 until 1996 and moved back in 2013 for retirement. I graduated from West Hills College in December of 1995. While we lived in Los Angeles County I volunteered for the high school my children attended. The last eight years at the high school I was the head cheerleading coach.

Why are you running for this District E seat?

I’m running for the Lemoore City Council because I loved this city when we moved here in 1977 and cried when we left in 1996. I was excited when we knew we were coming back to Lemoore for retirement. I think this is a great way to serve the city I live in.

What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?

The biggest thing I have found since we have moved back is we have no place to really shop. It pushes us to go to other cities to shop. We need to work on bringing businesses to our city so we can shop local.

Why should voters select you?

I would like people to vote for me because I love this little city I fell in love with in 1977 and still love it. I want to see it grow and business grow so other people will come and enjoy our city.

