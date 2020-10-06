Meet the candidates: Guadalupe Capozzi

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Guadalupe Capozzi is running for Lemoore City Council District E, which covers north of Hanford Armona Road.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I was born and raised in the Valley. I have four children and am an active servant in the community. I have worked for the state of California for 24 years and am currently a parole agent supervisor. I work for a private college teaching in the correctional academy. I make it my business to be a part of change and take action to make the community I live in a better place to be. I see the opportunities in all the changes that are happening in our country. Opportunities for our community to show their strength as a unified people.

Why are you running for this District E seat?

I am running for the Lemoore City Council because I feel that I have a lot to contribute as a community member and as a professional. I want to serve my community in this capacity simply because I love the city of Lemoore and want to use my talents and resources to make it an even better place to live. I would also like to increase the community perception of the council.

What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?

Like any other community in the face of COVID-19, our biggest challenge is increasing morale and energy during this time. I feel often that national issues tend to infect the way people feel about their own communities. Lemoore is a wonderful place to live and people show up for each other. Creating the ability to have more community time in the face of social distancing and COVID-19 will be important. The educational system is in a quandary everywhere. Supporting the schools in developing a plan for return and engagement is an issue that will need to be addressed immediately.