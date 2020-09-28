Meet the candidates: Ed Martin

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.

Ed Martin is running for Lemoore City Council District B, which mainly covers north of Cinnamon Drive, south of Hanford Armona Road and east of Lemoore Avenue.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I have served my community for a very long time — in a variety of ways. I began as a fledgling news reporter with The Lemoore Leader, a weekly newspaper. In 1987, I began a teaching career at Lemoore High School while working hard to earn my teaching credential and later, a master’s degree in education.

I spent my final 15 years as an administrator at the local high school.

I began my city service as the Lemoore Recreation Commission’s first chairman. I soon decided to run for council and after winning my first election in 1990, I was fortunate enough to have been re-elected five times. I served with some many hard-working city staff and many competent council members. I also served on a plethora of boards and commissions while serving my community.

My tenure also included a stint as the California League of Cities Central San Joaquin President where I was responsible for cities from Madera to Bakersfield.

In 2001 I was honored as the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

Why are you running for the District B seat?

In 2020, as in 1990, I will promote the general well being of the community and help to create a climate that encourages job growth and respect for local government.