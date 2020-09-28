Meet the candidates: Ed Martin

LEMOORE — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked candidates in local city council races a few questions so voters can get to know them.
Ed Martin is running for Lemoore City Council District B, which mainly covers north of Cinnamon Drive, south of Hanford Armona Road and east of Lemoore Avenue.
Tell us a little about yourself.
I have served my community for a very long time — in a variety of ways. I began as a fledgling news reporter with The Lemoore Leader, a weekly newspaper. In 1987, I began a teaching career at Lemoore High School while working hard to earn my teaching credential and later, a master’s degree in education.
I spent my final 15 years as an administrator at the local high school.
I began my city service as the Lemoore Recreation Commission’s first chairman. I soon decided to run for council and after winning my first election in 1990, I was fortunate enough to have been re-elected five times. I served with some many hard-working city staff and many competent council members. I also served on a plethora of boards and commissions while serving my community.
My tenure also included a stint as the California League of Cities Central San Joaquin President where I was responsible for cities from Madera to Bakersfield.
In 2001 I was honored as the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
Why are you running for the District B seat?
In 2020, as in 1990, I will promote the general well being of the community and help to create a climate that encourages job growth and respect for local government.
As mayor, I proudly signed the agreement that allowed Leprino Foods to build the world’s largest mozzarella plant in Lemoore, a new and exciting endeavor that brought hundreds of well-paying jobs.
I certainly was not alone in advocating for the expansion of West Hills College in Lemoore, but together we built a new community college, and as the college grew so did the school’s reputation — along with good jobs.
What do you see as the biggest issue in your district and how will you work to solve this issue?
During these difficult times, it won’t be easy to accomplish the things we want to achieve — provide job opportunities, lure stable businesses to the area, create recreational experiences, and ultimately, to rebuild a sacred trust in local government.
These are the major issues, and it will take a committed brand of leadership to convince Lemoore’s citizens that there are indeed promising days ahead. It won’t be easy, but together we can do it.
Why should Lemoore’s voters select you?
In these difficult times it is important to have leadership that recognizes the immediate and long-term needs of the community. As a former four-term mayor and 18-year veteran of the Lemoore City Council, I believe I am more than qualified to meet the current and future demands of the job, one that I previously held for nearly two decades.
I will be guided by a fierce determination and belief that Lemoore has a promising future ahead, and that Lemoore’s citizens deserve more than what they have been receiving recently.
In 1990, I ran for the Lemoore City Council based on an agenda that advocated jobs and promoted the general well-being of our community. We succeeded in both instances.
