Meet the candidates: David Valadao

HANFORD — In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Sentinel asked the two candidates running for the 21 Congressional District a few questions so voters can get to know them.

In this race, Republican David Valadao is challenging incumbent Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno), who is running for his second term.

Valadao previously held the seat for three terms from 2013-2019.

The 21st Congressional District includes all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I was born and raised in Hanford. As a lifelong resident of the Central Valley, growing up on my family’s dairy farm, I’ve been active in agriculture and dairy industry groups, as well as many local charities, for most of my life.

I attended local schools, graduating from Hanford High School in 1995 and later attending the College of the Sequoias in Visalia. I married my high school sweetheart, Terra, in 1999. Together, we have three beautiful children.

In 2010, I was elected to represent California’s 30th State Assembly District and served on several California Assembly committees including the Agriculture Committee.

I served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing California’s 21st Congressional District, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties from 2013 to 2019. While in Congress, I served on the influential House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for funding the federal government and determining where American tax dollars are spent. I was able to support our farmers by funding programs to help Valley agriculture, fight against federal funding for California High Speed Rail, deliver more water to the Valley, and secure the F-35 program at NAS Lemoore.