Measure K likely to fail

LEMOORE — Measure K, the city of Lemoore’s sales tax measure, is likely to fail based on current poll results.
As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, 6,661 votes had been counted, with 3,437 (52.5%) “no” votes cast and 3,110 (47.5%) “yes” votes cast.
The 1% special sales tax measure — which required two-thirds voter approval to pass — would have been used specifically to fund public safety services and expire after seven years.
A 1% sales tax increase was projected to generate around $1.8 million annually for the city.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!