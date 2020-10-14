Kings County Elections Department gears up for Nov. 3

HANFORD — The Nov. 3 general election is less than three weeks away and the Kings County Elections Department is in preparation mode.

“We will have a legal and transparent election in Kings County, without a doubt,” said Lupe Villa, Kings County registrar of voters.

Villa gave an election status update to the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Villa said 57,293 ballots were mailed to Kings County voters on Oct. 5. and another 1,754 ballots will be mailed on Friday to voters who registered after the first pool for a total of 59,047 registered voters in the county.

He said there are 6,910 more registered voters in the county now than there were during the 2016 election — which topped out at 52,137 registered voters.

Residents have up until Election Day to register to vote, but Villa said any registration after Oct. 19 will be processed as a conditional vote, which means it will be processed during the canvass period between Nov. 5 and Dec. 4. He said the conditional process allows elections officials to ensure that the person submitting the ballot is eligible to vote.

There are currently eight ballot drop box locations throughout the county and ballots will be collected from these boxes every other day, Villa said. He said around 1,000 or more ballots have already been collected from the drop boxes and they began to be counted on Wednesday.

Villa urged residents to vote early and drop them off at the drop boxes.

“That’s going to assist us tremendously in curbing the COVID-19 spread,” he said.