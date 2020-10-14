You are the owner of this article.
Kings County Elections Department gears up for Nov. 3
Kings County Elections Department gears up for Nov. 3

HANFORD — The Nov. 3 general election is less than three weeks away and the Kings County Elections Department is in preparation mode.

“We will have a legal and transparent election in Kings County, without a doubt,” said Lupe Villa, Kings County registrar of voters.

Villa gave an election status update to the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday morning.

Villa said 57,293 ballots were mailed to Kings County voters on Oct. 5. and another 1,754 ballots will be mailed on Friday to voters who registered after the first pool for a total of 59,047 registered voters in the county.

He said there are 6,910 more registered voters in the county now than there were during the 2016 election — which topped out at 52,137 registered voters.

Residents have up until Election Day to register to vote, but Villa said any registration after Oct. 19 will be processed as a conditional vote, which means it will be processed during the canvass period between Nov. 5 and Dec. 4. He said the conditional process allows elections officials to ensure that the person submitting the ballot is eligible to vote.

There are currently eight ballot drop box locations throughout the county and ballots will be collected from these boxes every other day, Villa said. He said around 1,000 or more ballots have already been collected from the drop boxes and they began to be counted on Wednesday.

Villa urged residents to vote early and drop them off at the drop boxes.

“That’s going to assist us tremendously in curbing the COVID-19 spread,” he said.

For those who wish to visit a polling place, there will be 6 polling locations in the county between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3. Villa said his department has trained around 60 people to work at the polling locations and said there will be 11 poll workers at each site to assist voters.

Villa encourages anyone anyone who has questions or concerns about the elections process to contact the elections office at (559) 852-4401. He said the department is currently setting up appointments for voters who want to vote in person instead of by mail.

Voters can also visit www.votekingscounty.com for more information.

To vote:

There are eight drop box locations throughout Kings County are available 24/7 from now until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3:

  • Commission on Aging/Senior Center, 10953 14th Ave., Armona
  • Avenal Branch Library, 501 E. Kings St., Avenal
  • Corcoran Area Transit/Amtrak Station, 1099 Otis Ave., Corcoran
  • Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford
  • Home Garden Community Service District, 11677 2nd Pl., Hanford
  • Hanford High School, 120 E. Grangeville Blvd., Hanford
  • Lemoore Parks and Recreation Department, 711 W. Cinnamon Dr., Hanford
  • Central Union Elementary School, 15783 18th Ave., Hanford

Beginning Oct. 31, there will be six polling locations in the county:

  • Avenal High School Cafeteria, 601 Mariposa St., Avenal
  • Corcoran Rac Gymnasium, 900 Dairy Ave., Corcoran
  • Kings County Government Center Multi-Purpose Room, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. Bldg. No. 1, Hanford
  • Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty St., Hanford
  • Sierra Pacific High School Gymnasium, 1259 N. 13th Ave., Hanford
  • Lemoore Masonic Temple, 647 W. Bush St., Lemoore

The polling places will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and from 7a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

