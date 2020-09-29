You are the owner of this article.
Greater Kings County Chamber to host virtual candidates forum
LEMOORE — The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it will host a virtual forum for candidates running for Lemoore City Council.

According to a Facebook post from the chamber, a live stream of the forum will be held on the chamber’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

All nine candidates running will participate, including:

  • District B – Jim Chaney, Ed Martin and Janie Venegas
  • District C – Frank Gornick and Thomas Nix
  • District D – David Orth
  • District E – Guadalupe Capozzi, Gwendolyn Landrus and Patricia Matthews

If you would like to submit a question for a candidate, email tiffany@gkcchamber.org.

