Greater Kings County Chamber to host virtual candidates forum

LEMOORE — The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it will host a virtual forum for candidates running for Lemoore City Council.
According to a Facebook post from the chamber, a live stream of the forum will be held on the chamber’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.
All nine candidates running will participate, including:
- District B – Jim Chaney, Ed Martin and Janie Venegas
- District C – Frank Gornick and Thomas Nix
- District D – David Orth
- District E – Guadalupe Capozzi, Gwendolyn Landrus and Patricia Matthews
If you would like to submit a question for a candidate, email tiffany@gkcchamber.org.
