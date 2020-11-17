Ewert, Todd lead in Kingsburg Tri-County Health District board race

KINGSBURG — In the Kingsburg Tri-County Health District board race, incumbent Lori Ewert and Todd Thompson are leading with 100% or precincts reporting and 82% times cast.
The health district was formed in 1959 to collect the tax funds to build the Kingsburg Hospital, as has funding more projects since including after-hours urgent care, new ambulances for the fire department and Narcan kits for the police department, among other, according to Ewert.
The race had voters chose two candidates to sit on the board. Ewert and Thompson could not be reached for comment on the article.
As the race stood on Nov. 15, Ewert has 4,156 votes, followed by Todd Thompson with 2,440 votes and Lejf Knutson, the current Vice-Chair of the board, with 1,935 votes.
These results are not final and may change when all votes have been counted and the election has been certified. Up to date results can be found on the Fresno Clerk and Registrar’s website.
