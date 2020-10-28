Elections department prepares as election draws near

HANFORD — With less than a week to go before the Nov. 3 general election, the Kings County elections department is ready for its busiest time of the year.

Lupe Villa, Kings County registrar of voters, gave an election status update to the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday.

As of Monday, Villa said there were 60,100 registered voters in the county — up from 52,137 during the 2016 general election.

The political party breakdown in the county is:

Republican – 23,874 registered voters

Democrat – 19,995 registered voters

No party preference – 12,484 registered voters

Other parties – 3,747 registered voters

Villa said the elections department mailed out 57,292 ballots to registered voters on Oct. 5 and an additional 9,914 ballots on Oct. 15. He said one final round of 867 ballots was mailed out on Monday.

As of Monday, Villa said his department collected 5,950 ballots from the eight drop box locations throughout the county, while 3,375 ballots had been dropped off at the Elections Office and another 9,872 ballots had come in via the U.S. Postal Service for a grand total of 19,205 ballots.

Villa said he hopes to start tabulating the ballots by Friday.

After several reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes being promoted in the county, Villa said he had not received any more complaints or concerns from anyone regarding ballot drop boxes.