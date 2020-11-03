Chaney leads in close Lemoore District B race

LEMOORE — With the first round of election results in, Lemoore City Council candidate Jim Chaney is in the lead for District B.

Chaney is vying for the seat — which mainly represents north of Cinnamon Drive, south of Hanford Armona Road and east of Lemoore Avenue — against Ed Martin and Mary “Janie” Venegas.

A total of 1,450 votes were counted as of 10:15 p.m. According to the county elections website, Chaney had 571 votes (40.99%), Martin had 492 votes (35.32%) and Venegas had 330 votes (23.69%).

The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the campaign process in multiple ways for candidates, making most aspects of campaigning difficult.

“I did walk some of the precincts, but not compared to past elections,” Martin said. “It was generally a lowkey campaign.”

Nevertheless, candidates felt like they were able to get their ideas across as best as they could.

“Of course you always think that you could have done more to get your message out, but I had a good experience campaigning,” Chaney said, adding that he felt confident going into Tuesday.

Despite restrictions, Venegas said all the candidates were able to get good word-of-mouth support.

“Overall, while I hope to be elected, I think every candidate was in this for the right reasons,” Venegas said.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

