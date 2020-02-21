Edna Ivans and Don and Mary Forth Honored by West Hills Community College District

“As many of us know, the magic created inside our classrooms is our secret sauce in education,” said Van Horn. “Faculty are the backbone of our institutions and shepherd our students through the teaching and learning process. Don and Mary Forth are the all-time team captains of our faculty ranks. These two have combined to touch more student lives than any in my memory, having served our district so well for so many years. They have pushed, prodded, nurtured, mentored, and motivated our students. They have celebrated their successes, assured them that failures can be overcome, and served as points of inspiration along each student’s educational journey. Many of our students are better people today based on their engagement with Don and Mary. And that’s about as good as it gets in the education business.”