E.M. Tharp and World Ag Expo “We Believe in Growing” Scholarship Winners Announced

“Joining Tulare FFA my freshman year was one of the best decisions I made during my high school career. My future plans have always been to contribute to the agriculture industry and make the family farm even more successful. The FFA has given me the foundation that I plan to build upon at a 4-year university studying Ag Business so that I am able to come back to the family farm and achieve the goals that I have set out for myself,” stated Gist.

Jacob Martinez

Jacob Martinez, a student at Strathmore High School, plans to major in Agriculture Business at Fresno State in the fall. He plans to become an Agribusiness Owner/Manager.

Martinez joined the Prairie Center 4-H Club at nine years old. He decided to do a swine entrepreneurship project and has had hogs in his barn ever since. He has vaccinated, assisted his sow in birthing, cut teeth, ear notched, and shown his hogs. Martinez is a member of the Tulare County Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Program and has been an FFA chapter officer for the last three years.