VISALIA – SHRM of Tulare/Kings Counties, an affiliate chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management, will hold its annual conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center.
The conference will feature three keynote speakers: Trisha Zulic from California State Council of SHRM; Cynthia Johnson, a professor of communication and psychology at College of the Sequoias and division chair for the Language and Communications Studies division; and Tracy Butz, a workplace culture expert and author.
Online registration is available at www.shrmtularekings.org. Discounted admission is available through Aug. 15; student admission is reduced to $75 per person; general admission is $175 per person.
SHRM of Tulare/Kings Counties is an association formed to serve the professional, educational and networking needs of human resources professionals in the Tulare and Kings county areas. Its purpose is to serve as a forum for personal and professional development; provide opportunities for members to develop leadership, managerial and public speaking skills; and to share local, state and national human resource management issues.
“The conference will provide valuable information to those who are in the HR field or studying HR, and it will be very useful for small business owners who need to understand changes in human relations policies,” noted Shelly Little, president.
For information, visit www.shrmtularekings.org or contact Little at president@shrmtularekings.org or call 734-0570.
