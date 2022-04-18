Create your vision of your mother by completing the picture to the right. To be eligible to win, entry must use the provided template.

The information form below must be completed in its entirety. Pens, pencils, markers or crayons may be used. Color is preferred.

Anyone age 3 through 17 is eligible.

Entries will be judged in three age categories: 3–7, 8–12, and 13–17 One winner per category.

In the event no suitable entries are received for a category, The Sentinel reserves the right to eliminate a category and

redistribute prizes or choose a second winner from the remaining categories.

Complete the information form and submit entire entry to the The Sentinel. One entry per artist.

The Thursday, May 5th at 5 pm deadline is ﬁnal.

Each of three winners will receive a gift package of selected prizes. Winners will be notiﬁed by telephone.

Employees of The Sentinel newspaper and their immediate families are not eligible.