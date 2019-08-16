West Hills Community College District Chancellor Dr. Stuart Van Horn welcomed the new Fall 2019 semester—which began Aug.9—with his annual State of the District address.
The address marked the beginning of the fall semester at West Hills and featured a discussion of district goals moving forward and celebration of achievements in the past year. He also addressed state budget issues and the role of technology and innovation in West Hills’ future.
“The heightened need for college, and the far greater diversity of the population seeking it, defines both the college and the amazing opportunity ahead of us,” said Van Horn. “What we collectively do matters to our valley communities…never underestimate our incredible role in intersecting productive futures for so many who live in the valley.”
Van Horn touched on successes from the past year, including continued dedication to professional development for employees, the implementation and utilization of new enrollment and data analytics tools, and student focused initiatives.
Additionally, four recent retirees were recognized: David-Michael Rengh, Computer Information Systems instructor at West Hills College Lemoore; Thelma Trevino, Accounting Services Supervisor for the West Hills Community College District; Steve Wright, Physical Education Instructor, West Hills College Coalinga; and Scott Young, Media Services Specialist at West Hills College Lemoore.
He also recognized new hires and those with changes in position.
Van Horn gave a glimpse of the future, including the completion of a new District Office building in Coalinga in 2019 and the arrival of a new North District Center building in Firebaugh in December 2021.
