$400,000 donated to Central Valley Honor Flight and AMVETS Department of California

(Eagle Mountain Casino) – The Central Valley Honor Flight and AMVETS Department of California received an unexpected $200,000 cash donation Tuesday December 10th.
Eagle Mountain Casinos General Manager Matthew Mingrone presented two $200,000 checks to both organizations that caused mouths to drop and tears to flow.
Eagle Mountain Casino hosted a Veterans Fundraiser that began on October 1st and ended on December 3rd. Guests generously donated money towards the fundraiser in return for some free play and the fundraiser was so successful that four other Veteran organizations were added to the list.
“On behalf of AMVETS and the whole department and the commander and all of our staff, it is mind blowing what we just received, and I want to thank Eagle Mountain Casino and all the Guests and of course Tribal Council, for all the support and what you’ve done and your continued support and we want to continue partnering with you and making it the best we possibly can and I want to thank you.” Smokey Rickerd, AMVETS Executive Director
“I’m rarely at a loss for words but I am today. One thing about Honor Flight is just what the mission entails. It gives our Veterans one last mission with honor. Because I’ll tell you this, just like when a church bell rings so loud, it diminishes over time, but when a bell of war rings in a young man or woman life, it takes a long time for that ring to diminish. One thing Honor Flight does well I believe is to take that ring slightly away because what this check will do is is not only make a difference in a Veteran, but to their families and loved ones because when a Veteran can heal well after their service, America is better, their families are better and the communities are better. So thank you” Bill Goodreau, Central Valley Honor Flight
If you would like to donate to or volunteer with the Central Valley Honor Flight and AMVETS Department of California, please contact Bill Goodreau (CVHF) at 555-679-3961 and Sharon Alison-Crook (AMVETS) at (877) 526-1339.
Eagle Mountain Casino is an 18+ full service casino and is owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. It features 1200 slot machines and 11 table games. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.