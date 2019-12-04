FRESNO, Calif. - After more than a two-hour delay to start to the match, the Fresno State Wrestling team won six of 10 matches on Saturday evening to defeat Northern Colorado, 25-15 at the Save Mart Center in its Big 12 opener.
Opening Big 12 action with a victory over the Bears for the second year in a row, Fresno State (1-4, 1-0 B12) got four bonus point wins in the dual as redshirt sophomore 174-pounder Jackson Hemauer recorded a fall, redshirt sophomore 125-pounder Jeremy Trinh received a forfeit and redshirt senior 165-pounder Ricky Padilla and redshirt sophomore 157-pounder Jacob Wright each tallied major decisions.
The 'Dogs also got decisions from redshirt junior DJ Lloren at 141 pounds and redshirt junior Greg Gaxiola at 149 pounds.
Northern Colorado (1-1, 1-1 B12) countered with four wins getting a fall along with three decisions.
How It Happened
With the dual starting at 165 pounds, Padilla saw his first dual meet action of the season and went to work quickly taking a 5-4 lead after the opening period over No. 33 Austin Matthews. With Matthews opening the second period with an escape and takedown, Padilla countered with an escape and takedown of his own for a 8-7 lead and added an escape, takedown and four-point near fall for a 15-7 lead. With a point for riding time, the fifth-year senior downed Matthews, 16-7 to give the 'Dogs a 4-0 lead.
Hemauer kept the Bulldogs rolling at 174 pounds with fall over Billy Higgins in 4:43 as the No. 13 wrestler in the nation built a 8-3 lead before he was able to turn Higgins to his back to push the 'Dogs lead to 10-0.
After back-to-back decisions by UNCO at 184 and 197 pounds, the Bears took their only lead of the match after heavyweight as Northern Colorado's Dalton Robertson was able to turn the 'Dogs Randy Gonzalez to push UNCO's lead to 12-10.
A forfeit by the Bears to the 'Dogs Jeremy Trinh at 125 pounds gave the 'Dogs back the lead at 16-12.
With a four-point lead and four matches remaining, Fresno State was able to win three of the final four matches as they overcame a tough 3-2 loss by No. 27 Gary Joint at 133 pounds to Mosha Schwartz that brought UNCO within one at 16-15.
The 'Dogs closed out the dual with decisions by Lloren, 10-8 in sudden victory and Gaxiola, 6-1 to take a 21-15 lead as Fresno State lost a team point during the course of Lloren's match.
With the Bears needing a pin at 157 pounds to tie the dual, Wright had other plans as he used five takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time for a 12-2 major decision over Jimmy Fate to seal the 'Dogs win.
Notables
Fresno State won its Big 12 opener for the second straight season as both wins have come against Northern Colorado.
The 'Dogs move to 4-3 all-time against Northern Colorado and have won each of the last four meetings.
Padilla earns his first dual win of the season and improves to 3-2 overall on the season.
Hemauer moves to 8-1 overall on the season and tallied his second fall.
Lloren won his seventh straight match and fifth by decision.
Gaxiola goes to 7-2 with his sixth decision of the season.
Wright won his team-leading ninth match of the season and picks up his third major decision on the year.
Attendance for Saturday's dual was 2,136.
Up next
The 'Dogs travel to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite on Dec. 6-7 hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Northern Colorado (15) at Fresno State (25) Results
165: Ricky Padilla (FS) maj. dec. No. -/33 Austin Matthews (UNCO), 16-7 | FS 4, UNCO 0
174: No. 15/13 Jackson Hemauer (FS) won by fall over Billy Higgins (UNCO), 4:43 | FS 10, UNCO 0
184: No. -/23 Alan Clothier (UNCO) dec. Hunter Cruz (FS), 3-0 | FS 10, UNCO 3
197: No. -/27 Jacob Seely (UNCO) dec. Ryan Reyes (FS), 6-0 | FS 10, UNCO 6
HWT: Dalton Robertson (UNCO) won by fall over Randy Gonzalez (FS), 2:52 | UNCO 12, FS 10
125: Jeremy Trinh (FS) won by forfeit | FS 16, UNCO 12
133: Mosha Schwartz (UNCO) dec. No. -/27 Gary Joint (FS), 3-2 | FS 16, UNCO 15
141: DJ Lloren (FS) dec. Brody Lamb (UNCO), 10-8 SV1 | FS 18, UNCO 15 *Fresno State lost a team point during the match
149: No. -/26 Greg Gaxiola (FS) dec. Nathan Moore (UNCO), 6-1 | FS 21, UNCO 15
157: No. -/27 Jacob Wright (FS) maj. dec. Jimmy Fate (UNCO), 12-2 | FS 25, UNCO 15
- Rankings by InterMat/Trackwrestling
