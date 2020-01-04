FRESNO - The Fresno State wrestling team opened the New Year with a pair of dual meet victories at the Save Mart Center on Thursday evening downing Cal Poly, 24-16 and Big 12 opponent Utah Valley, 24-19 in front of 2,705 Red Wave supporters.
Fresno State (3-4, 2-0 B12) earned six victories apiece in each dual as three Bulldogs went a perfect 2-0 on the evening. Redshirt junior DJ Lloren at 141 pounds, redshirt sophomore Jacob Wright at 157 pounds and redshirt sophomore Brandon Martino at 174 pounds tallied two wins apiece while six other 'Dogs collected one win.
How It Happened vs. Cal Poly
With the dual starting at 165 pounds, the Mustangs struck first with a 7-2 win by redshirt freshman Bernie Truax over the 'Dogs Adam Kemp. The 'Dogs quickly responded with a fall by Martino at 174 pounds in 3:48 as the Clovis native made quick work of Cal Poly's Nathan Tausch. With the 'Dogs holding a 6-3 lead, redshirt freshman Hunter Cruz extended it to 9-3 with a 9-5 decision over Trent Tracy.
Cal Poly responded with a 11-0 major decision by No. 7 Tom Lane over the 'Dogs Isaiah Perez at 197 pounds, but senior heavyweight Josh Hokit answered right back with a major decision of his own downing Sam Aguilar, 11-2. Making his Save Mart Center debut at heavyweight after earning All-American honors at 197 pounds last season, Hokit built a three-point lead after two periods to eight in the final two minutes and after adding a point for riding time claimed his first dual win of the season.
With Cal Poly winning by forfeit at 125 pounds to tie the match at 13-13, the 'Dogs won three of the final four matches getting back-to-back major decisions from redshirt sophomore Gary Joint, a Lemoore native, at 133 pounds and Lloren at 141 pounds to take a 21-13 lead. A 4-0 upset win by the Mustangs' Joshy Cortez over No. 20 Greg Gaxiola at 149 pounds kept Cal Poly within striking distance at 21-16, but a 7-6 win by Wright over Cal Poly's Brawley Lamer sealed a Bulldog win.
How It Happened vs. Utah Valley
With a quick turnaround before facing Utah Valley, the dual again got started at 165 pounds with redshirt senior Ricky Padilla earning a hard-fought 3-2 win over Koy Wilkinson to give the 'Dogs a early 3-0 lead. Martino continued the early momentum with a 4-1 win over Grant LaMont at 174 pounds and redshirt senior Dominic Kincaid extended the Fresno State lead to 9-0 with a 7-3 win over Ashton Seely at 184 pounds.
The Wolverines responded with four straight wins, including three by bonus points, to take a 19-9 lead. Utah Valley picked up a fall by No. 18 Tanner Orndorff at 197 pounds over Danny Salas before the match of the dual pitted UVU's No. 6 Tate Orndorff against the 'Dogs No. 12 Josh Hokit at heavyweight. An escape and takedown by Orndorff proved to be too much for Hokit to overcome as he fell by a 3-1 decision.
A forfeit by the Bulldogs at 125 pounds followed by a major decision by No. 25 Taylor LaMont at 133 pounds over Joint gave the visitors a 10-point lead, but the 'Dogs would respond winning the final three matches to seal the win.
A former Utah Valley Wolverine student-athlete himself before transferring to Fresno State last spring, Lloren defeated freshman Cameron Hunsaker, 7-1 at 141 pounds to cut the deficit to 19-12 before an injury default by the Wolverine's Brigg Hoopes at 149 pounds gave Gaxiola the win and the Bulldogs six team points.
Facing a 19-18 deficit, Wright completed the 'Dogs comeback with a fall over Jerry Rubio in 6:22 (watch) as the Bulldogs locked up the win.
Notables
Fresno State improves to 3-1 at home this season.
The 'Dogs recorded their fifth straight win over the Mustangs and second in a row over the Wolverines.
The Bulldogs move to 2-0 in Big 12 duals. The 'Dogs next Big 12 dual is at home against No. 11 Iowa State on Jan. 31.
Wright moves to 16-3 on the season and notched his first fall of the season against Utah Valley.
Lloren improves to 14-3 and picked up his second major decision of the season versus Cal Poly.
Martino recorded his first fall of the season against Cal Poly.
Attendance for the pair of duals on Thursday was 2,705.
Up next
Fresno State heads to the East Coast next weekend traveling to the Virginia Duals in Hampton, Va. on Jan. 10 & 11. The 'Dogs will be one of eight teams in the field joined by Duke, Kent State, Maryland, Old Dominion, Penn, No. 25 Rider and No. 23 Virginia.
Cal Poly (16) at Fresno State (24) Results
165: Bernie Truax (CP) dec. Adam Kemp (FS), 7-2 | CP 3, FS 0
174: Brandon Martino (FS) won by fall over Nathan Tausch (CP), 3:48 | FS 6, CP 3
184: Hunter Cruz (FS) dec. Trent Tracy (CP), 9-5 | FS 9, CP 3
197: No. 7/10/14 Tom Lane (CP) maj. dec. Isaiah Perez (FS), 11-0 | FS 9, CP 7
HWT: No. 12/15/13 Josh Hokit (FS) maj dec. Sam Aguilar (FS), 11-2 | FS 13, CP 7
125: Benny Martinez (CP) won by forfeit | FS 13, CP 13
133: Gary Joint (FS) maj. dec. Trae Vasquez (CP), 11-2 | FS 17, CP 13
141: No. 25/-/21 DJ Lloren (FS) maj. dec. Jake Ryan (CP), 16-2 | FS 21, CP 13
149: Joshy Cortez (CP) dec. No. 20/-/28 Greg Gaxiola (FS), 4-0 | FS 21, CP 16
157: No. 23/10/20 Jacob Wright (FS) dec. Brawley Lamer (CP), 7-6 | FS 24, CP 16
- Rankings by FloWrestling/InterMat/Trackwrestling
Utah Valley (19) at Fresno State (24) Results
165: Ricky Padilla (FS) dec. Koy Wilkinson (UVU), 3-2 | FS 3, UVU 0
174: Brandon Martino (FS) dec. Grant LaMont (UVU), 4-1 | FS 6, UVU 0
184: Dominic Kincaid (FS) dec. Ashton Seely (UVU), 7-3 | FS 9, UVU 0
197: No. 18/-/20 Tanner Orndorff (UVU) won by fall over Danny Salas (FS), 4:38 | FS 9, UVU 6
HWT: No. 7/8/6 Tate Orndorff (UVU) dec. No. 12/15/13 Josh Hokit (FS), 3-1 | FS 9, UVU 9
125: Will Edelblute (UVU) won by forfeit | UVU 15, FS 9
133: No. -/-/25 Taylor LaMont (UVU) maj. dec. Gary Joint (FS), 10-1 | UVU 19, FS 9
141: No. 25/-/21 DJ Lloren (FS) dec. Cameron Hunsaker (UVU), 7-1 | UVU 19, FS 12
149: No. 20/-/28 Greg Gaxiola (FS) won by injury default over Brigg Hoopes (UVU), 3:42 | UVU 19, FS 18
157: No. 23/10/20 Jacob Wright (FS) won by fall over Jerry Rubio (UVU), 6:22 | FS 24, UVU 19
- Rankings by FloWrestling/InterMat/Trackwrestling
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.