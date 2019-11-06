'Dogs fall to No. 23 Army at third-annual Battle on the Midway

SAN DIEGO - The Fresno State Wrestling team opened up the 2019-20 season on Friday at the AFC Duals and the Battle on the Midway falling in three duals.
Fresno State got the morning started earning individual three wins in a 31-8 defeat to No. 4 Wisconsin, picked up three more wins in a 25-9 loss to Navy and closed out the evening on the USS Midway dropping a 29-9 decision to Army.
Redshirt sophomore 157-pounder Jacob Wright went a perfect 3-0 on the day with three decisions while redshirt sophomore 174-pounder Jackson Hemauer and redshirt junior 149-pounder Greg Gaxiola earned two wins apiece.
How It Happened vs. Wisconsin
The morning got started with the America's Finest City Duals held in the Port Pavilion on the Broadway Pier. The 'Dogs got started against fourth-ranked Wisconsin with redshirt sophomore Robert Garcia IV falling 14-2 at 125 pounds to Mike Cullen. Returning NCAA Tournament qualifier Gary Joint followed Garcia up at 133 pounds facing two-time All-American and 2018 NCAA champion Seth Gross getting pinned in 4:09. Next up was 141-pound redshirt junior DJ Lloren, making his Bulldog debut after transferring from Utah Valley, who fell to 10th-ranked Tristan Moran, 5-3.
With the Badgers leading the dual 13-0, Gaxiola battled 14th-ranked Cole Martin tough at 149 pounds taking a 4-0 lead after the first period. Gaxiola was unable to extend his lead as Martin was able to rally back in the third period with an escape, takedown and a point for riding time to tie the match at 4-4 and force overtime. Neither wrestler was able to do much in the early part of the overtimes before Martin completed a reversal in tiebreaker three for a narrow 6-4 win.
The 'Dogs broke through for their first win of the dual in the next match with Wright defeating Garrett Model, 9-6. Wright battled back from a 5-3 deficit to get an escape to end the second period. A takedown to start the third period by Wright put the Bulldog ahead 6-5 and an escape by Model tied the match at 6-6. With under a minute left in regulation, Wright was able to convert a go-ahead takedown and he added a point for riding time to complete the three-point win.
Two more 'Dogs picked up wins in the back half of the dual as redshirt sophomore and former Badger Jackson Hemauer defeated Jared Krattinger, 6-5. A late second-period takedown by Hemauer cut Krattinger's lead to 4-3 and after he was able to get an escape, Hemauer took him down again and added a point for riding time for a hard-fought win.
The Bulldogs final win of the dual came at 197 pounds with true freshman Ryan Reyes able to defeat Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins, 6-3 in his Bulldog debut. Reyes was able to break out of a 2-2 tie with a third-period escape followed by a takedown and a point for riding time to secure the win.
The other three matches in the second half of the dual saw three new Bulldogs all make their debuts as redshirt freshmen Adam Kemp and Hunter Cruz saw action at 165 and 184 pounds, respectively and sophomore Randy Gonzalez competed at heavyweight.
How It Happened vs. Navy
The 'Dogs quickly turned around and competed against Navy out of the EIWA picking up three wins in the dual. With the 'Dogs quickly facing a 10-0 deficit after the first three weights each suffered losses, Gaxiola got the 'Dogs back on the winning side with a 9-2 decision over Morgan Fuenffinger. After a scoreless first period, the Clovis native kicked it in gear and tallied a takedown and a two-point near fall for a 4-1 lead heading to the third period and eased to a seven-point victory.
Wright followed Gaxiola with a convincing 15-8 decision over Scout Skidgel to bring the team score within four at 10-6. The Dinuba native overcame a slight 3-2 deficit to reel off four second-period takedowns to take a 12-6 lead to the third period. Looking to add bonus points, another takedown put Wright up six at 14-8, but he was unable to get secure the extra point as he had to settle for a seven-point victory.
Finally, Hemauer won his second match of the day knocking off No. 18 ranked Spencer Carey with three third-period points recording an escape and takedown for a narrow 3-1 win to bring the 'Dogs within four, 13-9.
It was all Midshipmen from there as Navy won the final three matches to go on for the 25-9 victory.
How It Happened vs. Army
The final dual of the evening took the 'Dogs aboard the USS Midway where they battled No. 23 Army. The Bulldogs collected three wins in the dual with Joint earning a 10-2 major decision over Cole Wyman at 133 pounds while Gaxiola escaped with a 1-0 victory over P.J. Ogunsanya and Wright finished his perfect day with a 7-2 win over No. 17 Lucas Weiland.
With the dual tied at 9-9 after Wright's victory, the Black Knights won the final five matches of the dual winning by two points apiece at 165 and 174 pounds as Kemp and Hemauer each battled ranked opponents tough, but were unable to secure wins. A disqualification by Cruz was followed by Reyes and Gonzalez each suffering major decisions to fall 29-9 in the dual.
Notes
Six Bulldogs made their official debuts as Lloren, Lawrence Saenz, Kemp, Cruz, Reyes and Gonzalez all saw action.
Despite going 0-3, Kemp battled three ranked opponents, including two-time All-American Evan Wick from Wisconsin and a pair of 2019 NCAA Championship qualifiers in Tanner Skidgel of Navy and Cael McCormick of Army.
Up next
The Bulldogs return home to host Rutgers out of the Big Ten for their home opener on Nov. 15 at the Save Mart Center. Purchase your tickets at GoBulldogs.com or by calling 559-278-DOGS.
Fresno State (8) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (31) Results
125: Mike Cullen (WIS) maj. dec. Robert Garcia IV (FS), 14-2 | WIS 4, FS 0
133: No. 1 Seth Gross (WIS) won by fall over No. 15 Gary Joint (FS), 4:09 | WIS 10, FS 0
141: No. 10 Tristan Moran (WIS) dec. DJ Lloren (FS), 5-3 | WIS 13, FS 0
149: No. 14 Cole Martin (WIS) dec. Greg Gaxiola (FS), 6-4 TB3 | WIS 16, FS 0
157: Jacob Wright (FS) dec. Garrett Model (WIS), 9-6 | WIS 16, FS 3
165: No. 2 Evan Wick (WIS) tech. fall Adam Kemp (FS), 16-0 (5:17) | WIS 21, FS 3
174: No. 27 Jackson Hemauer (FS) dec. Jared Krattinger (WIS), 6-5 | WIS 21, FS 6
184: No. 32 Johnny Sebastian (WIS) maj. dec. Hunter Cruz (FS), 13-5 | WIS 25, FS 6
197: Ryan Reyes (FS) dec. Taylor Watkins (WIS), 6-3* | WIS 25, FS 8
285: No. 6 Trent Hillger (WIS) won by fall over Randy Gonzalez (FS), 4:09 | WIS 31, FS 8
- Rankings by Trackwrestling
* Bulldogs deducted a team point after 197 pounds
Fresno State (9) vs. Navy (25) Results
125: Logan Treaster (Navy) maj. dec. Jeremy Trinh (FS), 11-0 | Navy 4, FS 0
133: Casey Cobb (Navy) dec. No. 15 Gary Joint (FS), 10-4 | Navy 7, FS 0
141: Cody Trybus (Navy) dec. Lawrence Sanez (FS), 7-2 | Navy 10, FS 0
149: Greg Gaxiola (FS) dec. Morgan Fuenffinger (Navy), 9-2 | Navy 10, FS 3
157: Jacob Wright (FS) dec. Scout Skidgel (Navy), 15-8 | Navy 10, FS 6
165: No. 15 Tanner Skidgel (Navy) dec. Adam Kemp (FS), 3-1 | Navy 13, FS 6
174: No. 27 Jackson Hemauer (FS) dec. No. 18 Spencer Carey (Navy), 3-1 | Navy 13, FS 9
184: Andrew Buckley (Navy) dec. Hunter Cruz (FS), 3-2 | Navy 16, FS 9
197: Jacob Koser (Navy) won by fall over Ryan Reyes (FS), 1:55 | Navy 22, FS 9
285: John Birchmeier (Navy) dec. Randy Gonzalez (FS), 9-2 | Navy 25, FS 9
- Rankings by Trackwrestling
Fresno State (9) vs. Army (29) Results
125: Trey Chalifoux (Army) won by fall over Jeremy Trinh (FS), 4:13 | Army 6, FS 0
133: No. 15 Gary Joint (FS) maj. dec. Cole Wyman (Army), 10-2 | Army 6, FS 4
141: No. 30 Corey Shie (Army) dec. DJ Lloren (FS), 7-1 | Army 9, FS 3 * Fresno State deducted a team point
149: Greg Gaxiola (FS) dec. P.J. Ogunsanya (Army), 1-0 | Army 9, FS 6
157: Jacob Wright (FS) dec. No. 17 Lucas Weiland (Army), 7-2 | FS 9, Army 9
165: No. 16 Cael McCormick (Army) dec. Adam Kemp), 3-1 SV | Army 12, FS 9
174: No. 9 Ben Harvey (Army) dec. No. 27 Jackson Hemauer (FS), 3-1 | Army 15, FS 9
184: Noah Stewart (Army) won by disqualification | Army 21, FS 9 *Six points awarded to Army for disqualification
197: No. 32 Alex Hopkins (Army) maj. dec. Ryan Reyes (FS), 8-0 | Army 25, FS 9
285: Bobby Heald (Army) maj. dec. Randy Gonzalez (FS), 16-5 | Army 29, FS 9
- Rankings by Trackwrestling
