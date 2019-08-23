SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) medical photography department plays a significant role in ongoing care of our active duty military patients and their beneficiaries. Select NMCSD patients in virtually all surgical departments will meet our medical photographers.
“We see about 50 patients per week from different clinics, to include plastic surgery, ENT (ears, nose, throat), ophthalmology, pathology, virtually anywhere that patients have ongoing care that needs to be documented,” said William Gomez, a NMCSD medical photographer.
Patients go to the medical photo department for both pre-operation and post-operation photos. These photos provide medical providers with a visual documentation of the procedures that are performed, so that they can physically see a side-by-side comparison of the “before” and “after” photos. This is particularly helpful for patients who have had reconstruction surgery.
“We document progression through photographs,” said Gomez. “Sometimes we see patients multiple times throughout their care plan.”
The medical photography team works hand-in-hand with the rest of a patient’s care team to provide the best possible ongoing care.
“Two-thirds of our job is providing photos for everything and anything medical related,” said Dwyanne June, a NMCSD medical photographer. “The other one-third of our work is doing official Navy photos, like officer photos, passport photos and photos in support of our security team. We also work with wounded warriors.”
Wounded warriors come to the medical photography department to document both the progression of their surgeries and their healing processes.
“We also provide photos for the emergency department,” said June. “We photograph everything our patients and beneficiaries could need photographs of for their medical care.”
NMCSDs medical photography department supports NMCSDs mission: to prepare to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. By providing pre-operation, post-operation and continuing care photos for our hospital patients, our medical photographers assist the hospital in being the nation’s premier military medical center, providing world-class care anytime, anywhere.
For more information about NMCSD visit www.nmcsd.med.navy.mil or www.navy.mil/local/sd
