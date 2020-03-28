DMV Field Offices to Continue Serving the Public during the COVID-19 Outbreak

The DMV is concerned about the health and safety of its customers, including seniors and those at risk for COVID-19. Following deep cleaning of the offices, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, DMV will offer in-person services in each region. More updates on how DMV is addressing the needs of its customers will be announced soon on its website.

Californians who do not have an urgent need to go to a DMV field office should delay their visit, including those interested in applying for a REAL ID. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the REAL ID enforcement date is October 1, 2021, and customers who want a REAL ID will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.

The temporary closing of offices is the latest in a number of actions the DMV already has taken during the coronavirus pandemic, including:

• Requesting California law enforcement to exercise discretion, for 60 days beginning March 16, before issuing citations for driving with a recently expired license or vehicle registration.

• Instituting appointment-only service for transactions that require an in-office visit.

• Canceling all behind-the-wheel drive tests to honor social distancing guidelines.

• Suspending extended office hours and Saturday service.