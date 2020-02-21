Diversity Enhances Esprit de Corps and Command Effectiveness

“Diversity represents many attributes from the color of our skin to where and how we were raised,” Capt. Boamah said. “Our beliefs, and attitudes (cultural diversity) are the opposite of sameness. It is the concept that we are all individuals working collectively towards a common goal and purpose. In our Navy, diversity is represented by the different communities to which we belong - enlisted or officer, line or staff corps, nurse corps or Medical Corps officer. Diversity in gender, race, and ethnicity is essential within our Navy as we strive to represent our society. We have a very diverse country with many diverse cultures! Personally, I am more motivated to reach for higher goals when I see someone who looks like me in leadership positions. Our Navy needs diversity represented at the highest levels of leadership like we have in our leadership Triad here at NMRTC 29 Palms. It is that cultural diversity that I believe has made our triad as successful as it is. We embrace our differences and capitalize on them for the good of our Command.”