There isn’t a single person who is affiliated with NAS Lemoore who does not contribute to mission readiness in the form of mission capable aircraft, ready-to-deploy Sailors, suitable infrastructure, crisis management and response, child care, etc. Collectively, at the macro level, we ensure that when the time comes to answer our nation’s call, we are able to do so. However, who is taking care of you?
July is Social Wellness Month and this observance serves as an opportunity to reflect on whom you interact with, have the fortune to express yourself freely with, and form a support system that is mutually beneficial for all members. These social groups are there to serve an important purpose as positive social habits can help you stay healthier mentally, physically and emotionally.
The National Institutes of Health, under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, offer six strategies for improving your social health:
Make connections
Social connections might help protect health and lengthen life. Scientists are finding that our links to others can have powerful effects on our health. Whether with family, friends, neighbors, romantic partners, or others, social connections can influence our biology and well-being. Look for ways to get involved with others.
Take care of yourself while caring for others
Many of us will end up becoming a caregiver at some point in our lives. The stress and strain of caregiving can take a toll on your health. It’s important to find ways to care for your health while caring for others. Depending on your circumstances, some self-care strategies may be more difficult to carry out than others. Choose ones that work for you.
Get active together
Where you live, work, or go to school can have a big impact on how much you move and even how much you weigh. Being active with others in your community can have a positive effect on your health habits and create opportunities to connect. You can help your community create ways to encourage more physical activity.
Bond with your kids
Parents have an important job. Raising kids is both rewarding and challenging. Being sensitive, responsive, consistent, and available to your kids can help you build positive, healthy relationships with them. The strong emotional bonds that result help children learn how to manage their own feelings and behaviors and develop self-confidence. Children with strong connections to their caregivers are more likely to be able to cope with life’s challenges.
Build healthy relationships
Strong, healthy relationships are important throughout your life. They can impact your mental and physical well-being. As a child you learn the social skills you need to form and maintain relationships with others. But at any age you can learn ways to improve your relationships. It's important to know what a healthy relationship looks like and how to keep your connections supportive.
Shape your family’s health habits
Many things can influence a child, including friends, teachers, and the things they see when they sit in front of the TV or computer. If you’re a parent, know that your everyday behavior plays a big part in shaping your child’s behavior, too. With your help, kids can learn to develop healthy eating and physical activity habits that last throughout their lives.
I hope you take a moment during this Fourth of July weekend and truly connect with those around you. Stay safe and remember, if you drink, make sure you do so responsibly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.