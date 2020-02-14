Despite Small Numbers, Navy Morticians Provide Care Worldwide

“People who had no idea which way to go, what questions, to ask, or what to do come to me for answers,” said Sloane. “It is not at all unusual for me to see families I have served in the commissary or Exchange and see that they have been able to grieve and are in the process of moving on. My impact is far larger than I am as one individual. It is like being the small town funeral director that everyone knows.”

The job itself is not much different than what it is in the civilian world, according to Tucker, adding that DOD standards and military regulations are what separate civilian from military. “We have certain standards when it comes to the preparation, processing and shipping of any type of active duty service member. And for us, that would be an active-duty Marine or Sailor, because we take care of the Marine Corps as well.”

Jeff Hayes, the Navy's only civilian mortician, is the Mortuary Branch head and subject-matter expert for the Navy and Marine Corps. While on active duty in Guam in 1996, he experienced a situation overseas morticians might have to face.