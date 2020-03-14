Deputy Haro named Officer of the Year

Deputy John Haro was named Officer of the Year Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Porterville Exchange Club’s Public Safety Recognition dinner at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. He was presented with his award by Lt. Rod Parker.

“I’m very thankful for being nominated, for being given this award,” Deputy Haro said. “To me, it’s a great compliment to the work that I’m doing here and that I get to experience with my peers.”

Deputy Haro grew up in Woodlake and graduated from Woodlake Union High School. He attended the College of the Sequoias and the Tulare-Kings Counties Basic Peace Officer Academy. Deputy Haro worked for the Exeter Police Department before getting hired in 2017 at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Haro said he became a deputy because he likes helping people.

“I just like helping people in the community,” he said. “It sounds a little cliché but that really is what I feel is why people get into law enforcement, for public service.”

He is assigned to the Porterville Substation and his beat covers Tonyville, Strathmore and the unincorporated areas of Lindsay. Knowing his beat area well has been the key to his success.