Denmark to end offshore oil activity
  • Updated
This Oct. 23, 2013, file photo shows A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil rig in the North Sea named Halfdan. Denmark has decided to end to all oil and gas offshore activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is "now putting an end to the fossil era.” The Danish Parliament voted late Thursday to end the offshore gas and oil extraction that started in 1972 and has made it the largest producer in the European Union. 
