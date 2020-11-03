You have permission to edit this article.
Dedication ceremony held for 'de Colores'
Dedication ceremony held for 'de Colores'

SELMA — A block-long crowd hung out on Whitson Street last Friday evening to celebrate the dedication of Selma’s latest mural, “de Colores.” The painted wall at La Estrella Market is the latest mural to grace Selma, and the first away from the downtown area. It also is the first with a social justice message, using artistic images to send a message of justice and equality. Lead artist Ariel Bird Howe said creating the mural with her team was “a magical experience.” After the ceremony, the crowd sang the farmworkers anthem “De Colores” and then was entertained by musicians and dancers, including the colorful troupe from Centro de Folklor.
 
