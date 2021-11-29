It's hard to hear "Deck the Halls" and not immediately be overcome by the festive nature of the holiday season. The lyrics to "Deck the Halls" were written by the Scottish musician Thomas Oliphant in 1862, and the song many people know today is a traditional Christmas carol. However, the Welsh melody that is part of the song can be traced to the 16th century and a song called "Nos Galan." That song is not about Christmas, but rather New Year's Eve.
"Deck the Halls"
Deck the halls with boughs of holly,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
'Tis the season to be jolly,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Fill the meadcup, drain the barrel,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Troul the ancient Christmas carol,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
See the flowing bowl before us,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Strike the harp and join the chorus,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Follow me in merry measure,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
While I sing of beauty's treasure,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Fast away the old year passes,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Hail the new, ye lads and lasses!
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Laughing, quaffing all together,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Heedless of the wind and weather,
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
English lyrics written by Thomas Oliphant
Lyrics courtesy of Digital Music News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.